Electronics Production | December 05, 2008
BB Electronics eyes the CEE region
evertiq has made an interview with Mr. Knud Andersen, CEO of the Danish based EMS provider BB Electronics about the development in Europe, investments in the future and the general development for the company.
How do you see the development for BB Electronics in Scandinavia in general?
The development for BB Electronics has in general been positive during 2008 and at present the company is operating at a satisfactory profitability level. The forecasts for 2009 look like a growth of 5 -10 % organically, which will be realistic to expect.
Are you planning to get an even stronger presence in Scandinavia?
BB Electronics has established its Technology Centre during the 1st half of 2008 and the response from the market has been very positive. Simultaneously, BB Electronics has set up a sales office in Sweden. BB Electronics will continue to work within the industry sectors of Telecommunication, Industry and Medical. Based on a flexible production in Scandinavia and China, we will primarily grow the activity in market contact / sales and in connection with ODM / Design for Manufacturing.
Do you plan to expand into some other countries in Europe?
Yes, we will set up in CEE once the timing is optimum. The timing will depend on the development of the financial crisis. The present crisis would also mean that acquisitions in CEE could become real in a relative short period of time. BB Electronics will currently continue to evaluate the possibilities.
Do you plan to increase the number of employees?
Not in general. Growth is expected within sales, the Technology Centre and in China. In the Danish sites, BB Electronics expects a stable number of employees combined with a constant increasing production through our intensive LEAN Programmes.
Do you plan to invest in equipment and increase your capacity?
Yes, BB Electronics can and will invest in equipment that in all cases can match the requirements that we are faced with, in connection with the more and more complex customer products.
Which segments do you see is the biggest one for BB Electronics?
Telecommunication and Industry. Nevertheless, we see very good leads in Medical and we expect Medical to grow in percentage terms more than the 2 other segments.
Do you plan to enter some other segments as well?
Not at present. BB Electronics’ strategy is to serve its customers with best in class performance – in form of small to medium batches with focus on delivery performance, flexibility, quality and technical competence. BB Electronics believes that the depression following the financial crisis will demand focus and will lead to intensified competition. BB Electronics is ready to take on this situation and thus we do not find it as a correct timing to start new segments in short time panic – this often fails.
evertiq would like to thank everyone at BB Electronics, who has made this interview possible
