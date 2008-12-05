Cypress to close design centre in Dresden, Germany

The chip manufacturer Cypress Semiconductor is to close down its design centre in Dresden on December 31, 2008, a report in the local German newspaper 'Sächsische Zeitung' states. All employees have already been notified, a statement from the company's German headquarter - cited in the report - said. All development and research work will be transferred to India. Cypress already operated two chip design centres in India - in Bangalore and Hyderabat.