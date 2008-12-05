Phenol price drops due to the slow PCB demand

Phenol has seen prices drop due to a slower global PCB demand. Phenolic resin is used to produce Laminates out of which PCBs are made.

Quotes per kilogram for phenol is forecasted to be as low as NT$20 which is approximately US$0.60 per kilo in 2009. This compares to NT$48.82 in the first three quarters of 2008. Prices for Phenol have risen since 2007, but have declined during Q4 this year.



Image source: AT&S