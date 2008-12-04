Enics to close Varkaus unit in Finland

Enics has concluded its employer-employee negotiations affecting its Varkaus unit. As a consequence of the negotiations the operations at the Varkaus unit will be transferred to other Enics plants in Finland and abroad during 2009.

The closure of the Varkaus unit will see the loss of 164 jobs, 141 in production and 23 in administrative and management positions. These employee reductions will be implemented during 2009. Enics has around 500 employees in Finland, at locations in Lohja, Vaasa and Varkaus. In addition to Finland, Enics has operations in China, Sweden, Slovakia, Switzerland and Estonia. Enics has a total of around 2,600 employees.