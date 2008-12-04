Toshiba to outsource more LCD production

Toshiba plans to double it volume of outsourced LCD from Taiwanese producers in 2009, due to sales growth.

The company plans to outsource 4 million units in 2009 compared to 2 million in 2008. Compal Electronics will get 2 million units of the total contract production and Toshiba is looking for an other Taiwanese LCD TV manufacturer to produce the reminder of the units, said CENS. According to the general manager of DisplaySearch's Taiwan branch, David Hsieh, has Toshiba approched five companies - Wistron, TPV Technology, Innolux Display, AmTran Technology and Proview Electronics.