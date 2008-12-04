Carnegie Fonder is no longer one of the four largest shareholders of NOTE

According to a decision made at NOTE´s annual general meeting 2008, NOTE has a Nomination Committee consisting of one representative each for the four largest shareholders.

In conjunction with the transfer of funds from Carnegie Fonder to Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, Carnegie Fonder is no longer one of the four largest shareholders of NOTE. On account of this, Charlotta Faxén (former representative of Carnegie Fonder), resigns as member of NOTE´s Nomination Committee.



The new Nomination Committee members for the AGM 2009 are: Ulf Strömsten, representing Catella Kapitalförvaltning, Kjell-Åke Andersson, representing his own holdings and Tomas Ramsälv, representing Odin Fonder.