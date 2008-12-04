20 suppliers in the negotiation for fighter F-35

The Defence Ministry in Norway has confirmed that they arecurrently negociating with 20 companies. Those selected will be involved in the manufacturing and delivering of components for the U.S. fighter plane F-35.

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Volvo Aero, Nammo, Kitron, och Simrad med flera är med bland de underleverantrer som kan komma att få leverera utrustning.





Saab had lost the contract bid for the delivery of a number of fighter aircrafts to the Norwegian military to America based Lockheed Martin. The main difference between the two offers was that Saab proposed a larger number of small companies that would supply equipment. Lockheed Martin offered just a few players with bigger contracts.



Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Volvo Aero, Nammo, Kitron, Simrad and others are among the supplies that are currently listed.