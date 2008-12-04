Micronic receives Sigma7500 order from major US chip company

Micronic Laser Systems AB received an order for a Sigma7500 photomask pattern generator from a large US chip

manufacturing company. This is the second Sigma order that Micronic has received during the second half of 2008, and the tool will be shipped before year end.

"These recent orders for the Sigma7500 confirm the value of the tool to companies producing photomasks that need cost-efficient capacity increase and at the same time to meet the demands for short lead times," said Sven Löfquist, president and CEO of Micronic Laser Systems AB. "The photomask market is struggling not only with the downturn in the industry but also with a structural problem due to a decline in designs for advanced technology nodes below 100 nm. In this market situation Sigma is taking market share and the system is well-positioned to support the industry's drive to reduce chip manufacturing costs".



The Sigma7500 photomask writer covers a range of advanced applications including integrated circuits from the 90nm technology node down to 45nm. The system's fast and consistent writing speed streamlines photomask production and speeds time to market in today's increasingly competitive semiconductor industry.



With its high accuracy 4-pass and high throughput 2-pass writing modes, the Sigma7500 can be optimized for different levels of photomask requirements. The 248 nm deep-UV laser and optics provide the highest resolution available in a laser-based photomask writer, with speed that is independent of pattern complexity. With a one-million mirror spatial light modulator (SLM), the system prints complex photomask patterns at a rate of 2 billion pixels per second, delivering photomask write times as low as 1.5 hours.