Flextronics' industrial premise in Sweden lacks buyers

Flextronics has failed to find a buyers for the large industrial premises in Östersund, Sweden. It will be empty, as the EMS-giant stopped production activities there.

Production at Flextronics' Östersund facility ended last Friday. A 45-year-old activity in in its final stages and the only thing left is to liquidate the business. One major problem, however, still remains; the large industrial compound in Östersund - with 24,000 sqm - has not been sold. And finding a buyer or a new leasing party is not very promising.



Magnus Lindgren, member of the Östersund municipality, has organised a group to find replacement jobs for the staff. The group has considered the possibility of finding one or more companies that want to rent or buy Flextronics' industrial premises. But progress has been slow.



"We don't have a company right now, that we are working with. There may be small businesses that are willing to rent a small space, but it is just drops in the ocean," he said. Magnus Lindgren also states that it is difficult to find companies that want to establish new businesses. "We are currently not actively working to find companies, because it is difficult to find companies to contact. It is very quite around start-ups right now".