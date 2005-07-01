Siemens and Juniper Networks´win IP contract from Telenor

The Norwegian carrier Telenor ASA, has commissioned Siemens Communications to upgrade its broadband network to a Next Generation IP MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) Network.



The order includes a comprehensive service and maintenance package. Siemens will be deploying, servicing and maintaining the core and edge routing platforms from its global partner Juniper Networks. The new infrastructure will enable Telenor to offer its business and residential

customers assured, high-performance network capacity to meet increased demand for next-generation integrated data, voice and video services (triple play) on a single broadband network.



Telenor is upgrading its entire network to a new IP/MPLS network, including the distribution, access and core with Juniper Networks routing platforms supplied by Siemens. The new network is also based on RESIP (RESilient IP), a program of next-generation network design and engineering principles developed jointly by Siemens and Juniper. By using a single IP/MPLS-based network, Telenor will be able to offer advanced services and applications to all of its customers more

efficiently.



Siemens Communications will be equipping Telenor's network with Juniper Networks E-, M- and T-series routing platforms. These platforms deliver industry-leading levels of performance, reliability and scale to enable service providers to deliver high-quality voice, video, data and other advanced services over an IP/MPLS network with assured levels of performance and security.

