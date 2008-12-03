Foxconn Hungary to move all electronic parts manufacturing to Debrecen

EMS-giant Foxconn's division in Hungary will move and concentrate all manufacturing of electronic parts to its facility in Debrecen, Hungary.

According to Peter Talos, manager of Foxconn’s Komarom facility in Hungary, the company plans to move all manufacturing of electronic parts to its Debrecen plant in Hungary. The Taiwanese company’s Hungarian branch will move all manufacturing of electronic parts to Debrecen and investigate further lay offs. This however will depend on the economic environment.



evertiq reported last week that Foxconn is to implement massive lay offs in its Hungarian facilities. A Reuter's report suggested as many as 1500 - 1000 workers inKomarom and 500 in Debrecen.