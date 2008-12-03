Camtek and Raytex in cooperation agreement

Raytex and Camtek have reached an agreement to collaborate in the development, production and marketing of a system for automated optical inspection of semiconductor wafers along their production flow.

The new system will merge Raytex’ wafer edge and backside metrology and inspection capabilities with Camtek’s surface inspection technologies. The integrated system will deliver comprehensive inspection for the complete wafer in a stand-alone, high productivity tool, for the most advanced wafer fabrication facilities. The Companies expect to begin deliveries of the new system in the second half of 2009.



Mr. Jun Takamura, Raytex’ President and CEO, commented, “This strategic alliance with Camtek will build on the synergy between the two Companies and enable us to offer a better macro inspection tool to our front-end customers. We are looking forward to working with Camtek and combine our respective strengths for the benefit of our customers”.



“Raytex is a leading supplier of high performance edge and backside metrology and inspection systems” said Rafi Amit, Camtek’s CEO. “We are very proud and excited to enter into this cooperation. Engineering teams from both companies will begin working together in the next few weeks to create a seamless integration of respective technologies.”