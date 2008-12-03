Flextronics and clients still interested in Russia

As evertiq reported earlier, EMS-giant Flextronics has decided to postpone the establishment of its LCD plant in St. Petersburg, Russia for the time being. However, the company is still interested in the project.

According to the latest information from Russia, Flextroncis and its clients are still interested in establishing a footprint in Russia and here especially in the St. Petersburg area.



The company stated as reason for its decision the current economic and financial crisis. Flextronics has therefore decided not to go ahead with this project. Flextronics was said to invest around $50 million into the new LCD manufacturing facility.