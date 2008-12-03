GOEPEL introduces new X-Ray Inspection System

Based on GigaPixel technology, the new system sets new standards, particular in terms of speed. A real-time multi angle image recording is the basis that enables a test speed of 40cm²/s at full 3D PCB capturing.

Integrated reconstruction methods, based on digital tomosynthesis, allows defined evaluation of the board’s single layers. During the test of double-sided PCBs, both - upper and lower side - can be inspected separately within the same process run. For maximum fault coverage of BGA components, it is possible to analyse solder joints on various levels and to determine the wetting state. Of course, solder joints on IC pins and 2-pin components, as well as the presence of voids can be detected with OptiCon X-Line 3D. The system’s modular concept enables configuration models for 2D and 3D systems with various test speeds.