Slovakia new automotive hub

Slovakia is rapidly developing into a new automotive hub. Car makers such as Kia, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Volkswagen and others have established manufacturing facilities in the Eastern European country.

Mr. Jun-Bum Park, general manager of Kia Motors Slovakia told Associated Press that the company is planning to add new staff at it facility in Slovakia. The secretary-general of the Automotive Industry Association of Slovakia - Maria Novakova - estimates that there will be 30,000 new jobs created in the automotive industry between 2008 and 2010.



In 2007, Slovakia produced 571,071 cars. Officials from the automotive industry say that Eastern Europe will top that this year with 610,000 cars; however full capacity is not reached yet, the Associated Press report continues. According to analysts, Slovakia is an interesting market for carmakers due to the cheap but skilled workforce, low taxes, weak labour unions, good highways and other logistics.



