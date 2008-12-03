TVAB lays off 100 in Poland

Update (10:40) Cables harnesses manufacturer TVAB is in difficult negotiations with the local authorities. TVAB will lay off 100 employees at its plant in Poland.

"We need help to finance the company during these times and therefore we have turned to different local authorities such as ALMI, and we would hope that there was more help to get in a situation like this", says Per Axel CEO TVAB. "It's not that there are a lot of authorities employees standing and queuing and offering help. But it is the banks, which we have worked with previously, which will support us. From the local authorities, like ALMI, etc., we have unfortunately had no reponse so far,"said Mr Axel.



There is no risk of bankruptcy. They will also not lay off the 20 staff members of the marketing department in Töcksfors, Sweden said Per Axell. In Poland, TVAB will reduce staff with approximately 100 people in the next six months, which means that the company will have a lower production there as well. However, Per Axell sees that TVAB is seeing a good improvement in efficiency in Poland.



"We have a pressure situation and we must all work very hard to get through this. We think we should do it and will have a strong business once we get our way through this," he concludes.