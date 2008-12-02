Staff reduction at Note in Sweden

Sweden based EMS provider Note AB will reduce its staff force by 47 employees at its plant in Torsby, Sweden.

In addition to the 23 temporary workers, 15 blue collars and nine white collar jobs will be removed. The management of the company has seen a downward trend in recent months. A negative forecast from one of the largest customers at the plant has been the triggering factor behind this decision. This customer is active within the automotive sector.