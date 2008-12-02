Electronics Production | December 02, 2008
Sierra Wireless to acquire Wavecom
Sierra Wireless and Wavecom have reached a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) providing for a business combination that will bring together these two industry innovators. Sierra Wireless is to make an all cash offer of €8.50 per ordinary share of Wavecom.
Pursuant to and subject to the terms of the MOU, Sierra Wireless will make a cash offer of €8.50 per ordinary share of Wavecom, and €31.93 per OCEANE convertible bond (“OCEANEs”), amounting to an aggregate purchase price of approximately €218 million. The Board of Directors of Wavecom has unanimously determined that the proposed acquisition of Wavecom by Sierra Wireless is in the best interest of the Company, its employees, and, subject to consideration of a fairness opinion, its shareholders.
In addition, the founders of Wavecom have committed to tender all of their shares to Sierra Wireless, representing approximately 21% of the outstanding shares, in support of the transaction. The offer represents a premium of 21% over the offer for Wavecom shares announced by Gemalto on October 6, 2008 and a 108% premium over the share price on October 3, 2008, the last trading day prior to Gemalto’s announcement of its offer. For the OCEANEs, the price represents a premium of 2% to their redemption value.
Wavecom will operate as a Sierra Wireless business unit based in Paris, and the two companies will leverage synergies in product development, sales channels and complementary resources to accelerate profitable growth and product leadership in M2M embedded modules, M2M terminals, and M2M software, solutions and services. Furthermore, the addition of Wavecom’s significant presence and capabilities in Europe will provide strong support to Sierra Wireless’ mobile computing business in the region. Additional information regarding product, go-to-market and other integration details will be provided after the transaction is complete. Sierra Wireless expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2009.
