Kontron rumoured to outsource 75% of production to Quanta Computer

Gemany based Embedded specialist Kontron is to outsource 75% of production to Quanta Computer by 2010 to minimise production cost, Taiwanese media reports suggest.

Taiwan-based Quanta Computer is to take 75% of the company's OEM production by 2010, DigiTimes reports, citing Kontron vice president APAC Tom Meyer. Both companies - Kontron and Quanta - are major shareholders Quanmax. The OEM production will therefore be arranged by Quanmax, the report continues.