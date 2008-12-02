APEC to benefit from Foxconn investment in AMPI

Foxconn has aquired a 16% stake in AMPI through a private placement. Market sources now speculate on possible affects on AMPI's major customer APEC.

APEC accounts for 30% of AMPI's capacity and has entered into the motherboard and display supply chains for Foxconn and Foxconn-affiliate Innolux Display, DigiTimes reports. The EMS-giant has also invested into Princeton Technology (PTC), Elan Microelectronics and Fitipower Integrated Technology, the report continued.