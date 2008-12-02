Actel and Future Electronics in distribution agreement

Actel and Future Electronics has announced that both companies have agreed to a franchise distribution partnership.

Future Electronics will provide comprehensive sales, support and fulfillment services for Actel’s complete portfolio of flash-based, non-volatile FPGAs. The franchise agreement is effective December 1, 2008, in the Americas and will expand into the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) territories on January 1, 2009.



“Future Electronics’ strength in demand creation supports our strategy to aggressively grow our worldwide customer base,” said Jay Legenhausen, Actel’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “Low power consumption and cost reductions continue to be top design considerations around the world. Only Actel’s FPGAs are specifically designed to meet these particular needs.”



“The addition of Actel, the world’s leader in low-power and mixed-signal FPGAs and their comprehensive portfolio of system- and power- management solutions to our product line give our existing and emerging customers global access to leading edge technologies that will drive their future success,” said Stephen Bilogan, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics. “We are excited to be expanding our relationship with the Actel team and look forward to being able to offer products and technologies as well as our industry leading technical support to our existing and rapidly emerging customers”.