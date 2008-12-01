Tower Semiconductor to lay off 200

Tower Semiconductor is to lay off 200 staff at their facility in Israel.

Independent foundry Tower Semiconductor is to lay off 200 staff at their Migdal Ha'Emek foundry, reports the Globes. The company had acquired Jazz Semiconductor just 2 months ago, in September. Tower Semiconductor saw a number of layoffs this year, reducing its original staff number of 1,300 considerably.