Radius plans to increase sales to €75-80 million in five years

Radius in Karlskrona, Sweden is growing rapidly right now, the company has plans to grow from approximately €20 million in turnover to around €75-80 million in the next five years.

Last year the company had a turnover of €20 million, according to the CEO of the company Hans Ottosson. "Radius will sell for a little bit less in 2008 compared to last year. However, 2009 looks really good for the company".



It is mainly European customers who are waiting at the moment, while the company sees a strong upturn in the U.S. Radius is also projected to grow in Australia, where the company established an office about a year ago. The latest of their offices was established in Hanover, Germany. The company supplies equipment to secure electricity on a rail route in Germany. Radius believe that this order will be their breakthrough in the German market. It also secured orders for surveillance equipment for pipelines in Saudi Arabia.



Hans Ottosson sees good opportunities for Radius. "The company will be able to achieve its five year plan, which means that it will have a turnover of €75- 80 million per year".