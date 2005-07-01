SMT & Inspection | July 01, 2005
Henkel, Vitronics-Soltec, DEK and Partnertec showcases lead-free expertise
The electronics group of Henkel successfully exhibited its lead-free expertise at the recent Technology Days, held at the European headquarters of Vitronic-Soltec in the Netherlands over the 7th and 8th June 2005.
Attended mainly by customers from the Benelux region, the event played host to an array of Henkel's leading customers including Phillips, Alcatel and Neways. The day enabled Henkel to showcase its relationship with high profile, industry-leading partners whilst presenting a comprehensive working solution.
The combination of various presentations and workshops at the event highlighted Henkel's overall position as a fundamental part of a much wider process. Reinforcing this, the involvement of Henkel's partners provided customers with a significant insight into the complexity of going lead-free that Henkel endeavours to simplify. DEK, represented by the company Partnertec was on hand throughout the duration of the event to demonstrate how Multicore lead-free solder paste performs on their equipment. Similarly, Vitronic-Soltec worked with Henkel to demonstrate and showcase a comprehensive lead-free proposition. "We work closely with our partners to ensure maximum compatibility," explains Group Director of Application Engineering for the electronics group of Henkel, Frank Ongkiehong. "We want our customers to see this and understand that with the support of our partners, Henkel is best placed to deliver a complete and optimised lead-free solution," he adds.
Customer feedback indicated that one of the highlights of the event for those involved was a series of workshop-style demonstrations in which participants assembled a small smt circuit board to put Henkel products and expertise into practice. Together with the company Romex, lead-free rework and hand soldering was demonstrated. These exercises provided customers with first hand experience of how Henkel products can combine with electronics equipment to drive an effective lead-free process.
Henkel's Technology Day also featured a well received seminar on the subject of Macromelt low pressure moulding, outlining the new possibilities associated with the technology for manufacturers of circuits that must be protected against environmental influences such as sensors and automotive control units. Moulding has previously required high pressure levels which involve complex and expensive tooling. However, Henkel's innovative use of low pressure moulding offers greater protection at less cost, representing a new range of options for manufacturers.
By converging with its partner and customer base on a single platform, Henkel was able to demonstrate its technical expertise as part of a practical, comprehensive and integrated solution, from product to process.
The combination of various presentations and workshops at the event highlighted Henkel's overall position as a fundamental part of a much wider process. Reinforcing this, the involvement of Henkel's partners provided customers with a significant insight into the complexity of going lead-free that Henkel endeavours to simplify. DEK, represented by the company Partnertec was on hand throughout the duration of the event to demonstrate how Multicore lead-free solder paste performs on their equipment. Similarly, Vitronic-Soltec worked with Henkel to demonstrate and showcase a comprehensive lead-free proposition. "We work closely with our partners to ensure maximum compatibility," explains Group Director of Application Engineering for the electronics group of Henkel, Frank Ongkiehong. "We want our customers to see this and understand that with the support of our partners, Henkel is best placed to deliver a complete and optimised lead-free solution," he adds.
Customer feedback indicated that one of the highlights of the event for those involved was a series of workshop-style demonstrations in which participants assembled a small smt circuit board to put Henkel products and expertise into practice. Together with the company Romex, lead-free rework and hand soldering was demonstrated. These exercises provided customers with first hand experience of how Henkel products can combine with electronics equipment to drive an effective lead-free process.
Henkel's Technology Day also featured a well received seminar on the subject of Macromelt low pressure moulding, outlining the new possibilities associated with the technology for manufacturers of circuits that must be protected against environmental influences such as sensors and automotive control units. Moulding has previously required high pressure levels which involve complex and expensive tooling. However, Henkel's innovative use of low pressure moulding offers greater protection at less cost, representing a new range of options for manufacturers.
By converging with its partner and customer base on a single platform, Henkel was able to demonstrate its technical expertise as part of a practical, comprehensive and integrated solution, from product to process.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments