Connaught Electronics closed Czech facility

The Ireland based electronics company has reportedly closed down its facility in the Czech Republic. Additional, 25 workers at its Tuam facility, Ireland are to be laid off.

Connaught Electronics, based in Ireland, reportedly already ended its production in one of its facilities in the Czech Republic by the end of October. All 70 staff were dismissed from their jobs. Valeo, which acquired Connaught Electronics in 2007, was to transfer the production to its operations in Tuam, Ireland.



The company is currently looking for 25 voluntary redundancies at their facility in Tuam, Ireland, which employs 261 staff. The redundancies are part of the ongoing redundancy process being carried out at Valeo Vision Systems. “Employees affected by the announcement are primarily production workers and a voluntary redundancy scheme has been launched", Fergus Moyles, general manager of the company, told The Tuam Herald.



Earlier this year, around 50 workers at Tuam’s Valeo Vision Systems facility were asked to work a four-day-week. This is expected to continue at least until the end of the year.