Incap appoints Sami Mykkänen as President and CEO

Incap's board of directors has confirmed the appointment of Mr Sami Mykkänen as President and CEO for Incap Group.

In June this year Mykkänen was appointed to the position on temporary basis until the end of 2008. Sami Mykkänen joined Incap in March 2007. Before the duty as the President and CEO, he was responsible for the manufacturing services and strategic sourcing of Incap as Vice President and a member of the Management Team. Prior to that he has acted as manufacturing Director at Powerwave Shanghai and as production and purchasing director at REMEC and ADC Telecommunications, among others.



Incap has renewed its strategy since last summer and focuses now on the service of equipment suppliers in energy efficiency and well-being technologies. Also the Group's organisation structure has been changed accordingly so that the responsibility of the business is centralised into the business units that are formed according to the customer segments. Incap has also launched a reorganisation programme aiming at strengthening the financial base and improving profitability.