Mercedes continues to invest in Hungary

Mercedes will start the production at its Kecskemét facility in Hungary by 2012.

Mercedes will employ approximately 2500 people at this new Hungarian facility by 2012. Mercedes spokeswomen Nicole Rubba told the Hungarian newsagency MTI that the company's plans for the investment in Hungary remain unchanged. However she said that Daimler, who owns Mercedes, is reviewing its Russian, Brazilian, Chinese and Indian investments.