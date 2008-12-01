Plexus buys Teradyne TestStation LX UltraPin II In-circuit Test System

Plexus Product Services Engineering Group has purchased the Teradyne TestStation LX . The system is the technically preferred solution for many of Plexus’ worldwide customers for high node count boards and ultra low voltage devices that can be found on modern PCB’s.

The TestStation LX system is a cost-effective in-circuit test solution providing companies with reliable, high-quality testing for the latest PCB technologies. Configurable with 7,680 test pins, it is the highest capacity in-circuit test solution on the market. Featuring SafeTest protection technologies and a turnkey test programming environment, the TestStation LX system allows direct transfer of test programs and fixtures from all 228X and TestStation in-circuit testers without extra costs or further program development.



"We are pleased to have Plexus take delivery of the TestStation LX,” said Michael Smith, product manager, Teradyne’s Assembly Test Division. "Backed by our best-in-class UltraPin II pin technology, the system provides accurate and reliable tests with exceptional diagnostic accuracy and test throughput.”