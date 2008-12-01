Electronics Production | December 01, 2008
Ultra acquires Dascam Consulting in UAE for $19m
Ultra announces the acquisition of Blue Sky Group (International), of which the principal trading entity is Dascam Consulting (‘Dascam’). Ultra will pay an initial cash consideration, subject to net asset adjustment on completion, of $19m, together with a further payment which is subject to certain growth targets being met over the next three years.
On a pro-forma basis, Dascam’s revenue on a full-year basis for 2008 would have been about $24m, generating an EBIT margin of about 15%. Dascam is a defence consultancy in the Middle East, providing specialist resources which deliver customised consultancy and training services for the defence, security and Government infrastructure markets in the region. These services are often the subject of multi-year contracts. It also operates as a gateway for the provision of turnkey solutions for its broad range of customers in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.
Dascam has already been successful in winning new business for Ultra and is currently working on a number of joint bids in the region. Examples of contract awards to date are:
- with the UAE Armed Forces the supply of crisis response planning systems
- in Qatar, for the provision of a turn-key training solution for emergency planners, incident commanders and security controllers
- for the Abu Dhabi Police, providing training for incident management
The company, established in 2001, employs 140 people in Abu Dhabi, including a high proportion of locally recruited and trained consultants. It will operate as a stand alone business within Ultra’s Aircraft & Vehicle Systems division, reporting to Alan Jan-Janin. This acquisition will be financed using Ultra’s existing banking facilities and is expected to be earnings-neutral in 2008 and earnings-enhancing in 2009.
Douglas Caster, Chief Executive of Ultra, commented: “I am pleased to bring Dascam into the Group as Ultra’s first acquisition in the region. It supports the Group’s growth strategy by positioning Ultra in the Middle East. Dascam has a track record of winning business in the region and will provide Ultra with the ability to market on a wider scale its broad range of offerings and capabilities in this important and expanding marketplace.”
Dascam has already been successful in winning new business for Ultra and is currently working on a number of joint bids in the region. Examples of contract awards to date are:
- with the UAE Armed Forces the supply of crisis response planning systems
- in Qatar, for the provision of a turn-key training solution for emergency planners, incident commanders and security controllers
- for the Abu Dhabi Police, providing training for incident management
The company, established in 2001, employs 140 people in Abu Dhabi, including a high proportion of locally recruited and trained consultants. It will operate as a stand alone business within Ultra’s Aircraft & Vehicle Systems division, reporting to Alan Jan-Janin. This acquisition will be financed using Ultra’s existing banking facilities and is expected to be earnings-neutral in 2008 and earnings-enhancing in 2009.
Douglas Caster, Chief Executive of Ultra, commented: “I am pleased to bring Dascam into the Group as Ultra’s first acquisition in the region. It supports the Group’s growth strategy by positioning Ultra in the Middle East. Dascam has a track record of winning business in the region and will provide Ultra with the ability to market on a wider scale its broad range of offerings and capabilities in this important and expanding marketplace.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments