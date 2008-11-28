Videoton rumoured to lay off 250 in Hungary

Several automotive suppliers are rumoured to lay off staff in Hungary. One of them is Videoton Autoelektronika, local media reports suggest.

Videoton Autoelektronika, a division of EMS-provider Videoton, is rumoured to start lay-offs in Hungary. Local media reports state that 250 jobs will be lost. Additional to that, details emerged that the company is looking to move part of its production operations to a facility outside of Hungary.