Foxconn to lay off 1500 in Hungary

EMS-giant Foxconn is to lay off 1500 staff at its Hungarian facilities as it sees dropping orders. This is more that 50% of the companies total workforce in Hungary.

The lay-offs will involve 1000 workers at Foxconn's facility in Komarom and 500 in its facility in Debrecen. The EMS-provider is then to employ around 1,150 people again, a Reuters report stated. No further details are available.



Hungary's economy is expected to enter recession in 2009 due to falling export demand and a drop in domestic consumption.