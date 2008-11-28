Saki to acquire MacroScience Technology from Schmidt Electronics Group

Saki Corporation has signed a Sale and Purchase (S&P) Agreement with Schmidt Electronics Group on November 18th, 2008 in Hong Kong to acquire a certain percentage of stake in MacroScience Technology GmbH (MSTL).

MSTL, a subsidiary of Schmidt Electronics Group, is a proprietary owner of X-Ray inspection systems, offering products and solutions focusing on the use of X-Ray technology for the inspection of mechanical and electronic components for the electronics SMT industry and the general Non Destructive Testing (NDT) industry.



The acquisition will strengthen and expand the product portfolio of Saki Corporation to further consolidate its position as a global provider of automatic inspection solutions. Both companies, together, will meet wider customers’ needs and have a greater opportunity to reach new markets, particularly in the area of non-destructive testing.



“We have been enjoying a large share of the automatic optical inspection market by utilizing Intelligent Machine Vision (IMV) robot vision technology. The X-ray inspection technology in ball grid arrays and non-destructive means of testing that MSTL boasts are exactly what we need to complement our existing products”, says Sakie Akiyama, CEO and President of Saki Corporation. “I can see that both technologies will become the industry’s mainstream, and the completed product portfolio can secure our position as the global top brand and get ourselves ready to reap the new markets when the time comes.”



Saki Corporation will gradually acquire a majority interest in MSTL, while Schmidt Electronics Group will retain a minority interest. The overall management of the MSTL operations will be taken over by Saki within a reasonable timeframe.



“Both companies see a high level of synergy in future for collaborative R&D activities that will create a new dimension of inspection solutions not only for current inspection and testing requirements but also for future demands driven by highly complex and highly integrated packaging and materials technologies for the electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace and information technology industries. MSTL will now be able to capitalize on the worldwide sales and marketing network of Saki Corporation to further increase its market presence and penetration. On the other hand, the valuable human and knowledge assets of MSTL will play an important part in Saki’s future business growth”, says Klaus Festl, Chairman and CEO of Schmidt Electronics Group.