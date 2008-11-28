Occupation of the Bangkok airport could lead to component shortages

Electronics manufacturers may soon register a shortage in components, if the occupation of the Bangkok airport by demonstrants continues. The shortage could start to take affect after as little as 3 days of demonstrants disrupting normal airport service.

Thailand's annual exports are worth around $40 million. The country is currently affected by a political uprising, which may affect normal export activity.



Ruth Banomyong, teacher at the Thammasat Business School, was cited in the New York Times in saying that most customers of several of the Thai component manufacturers have a maximum of three to five days of stock. Thailand has never been considered as a risky country, so suppliers keep a low stock of components, the report continues.



Suvarnabhumi airport is the hub for cargo flights to and from Thailand and is expected to be closed until Saturday evening.