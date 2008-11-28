Assets of APW Galway auctioned off

APW, the Galway based electronic casings manufacturer, will stop all manufacturing operations with the loss of approximately 135 staff.

Liam Dowdall of BDO Simpson Xavier, the receiver and manager of APW Galway Ltd. (In Receivership) has instructed industrial Auctioneers to dispose of the remaining assets of the company by means of a live webcast auction commencing at 11a.m. on Wednesday 3rd December 2008 following the completion of final production.



The assets of the manufacturer include metal sheet machinery and a large electrostatic paint finishing plant. All will be available for inspection at the company premises on Monday 1st & Tuesday 2nd December and also on the morning of the Auction. The assets will be sold as part of a live webcast auction.