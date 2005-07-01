Invotec selects Orbotech's LDI & AOI Systems

Orbotech S.A. has announced the installation of a DPT-100SL Laser Direct Imaging system and a Spiron-8800 AVIPT Automated Optical Inspection system by Invotec Group Ltd., a European manufacturer of advanced flex-rigid printed circuit boards.

Graham Thomson, Operations Director, Invotec Group Ltd. comments: "Since the installation of Orbotech's Laser Direct Imaging and Automated Optical Inspection systems in our two plants, we have significantly reduced our cost, development time and improved our quality. These systems helped us to streamline processes and bring ever higher-quality products to market faster and more efficiently thanks to their high throughput and fine line capabilities."



Invotec installed its LDI system at its Tamworth plant, which specializes in high technology boards for the military and aerospace markets. The Spiron-8800 AVIP is in operation at Invotec's Blackburn plant, which specializes in medium volume boards for commercial markets and was purchased to satisfy the increased demand for fast system verification.



Jacob Azran, President, Orbotech S.A. declared: "We are pleased to have been selected to support Invotec's expansion plans with the installation of Orbotech's LDI and AOI systems and by the company's satisfaction in meeting their needs for fast and accurate solutions. We are confident that this new equipment will further meet our customers' time-critical requirements and support their technology strategy for a wide variety of designs and materials."