ACW invests in new vibration tester

UK based EMS-provider ACW Technology has added to its Environmental Stress Screening (ESS) capability with the installation of an LDS vibration tester at its factory in Tonypandy, South Wales.

The new vibration test capability will help ACW attract companies looking to outsource the manufacture and test of their products to tough Mil-Spec reliability standards, as well as appealing to ACW’s existing customer base in this sector.



By making this sizeable capital investment ACW has joined a small number of UK contract manufacturers to have an in-house vibration test capability. Housed in a custom built sound proofed chamber, the vibration tester has sophisticated computer controls capable of carrying out Sine, Random and Shock testing at frequencies up to 3Khz, using 8 channel monitoring and control, with acceleration of up to 55g on payloads up to 75Kg.



“The continued drive for increased reliability in Mil-Spec manufacture has heightened the need for thorough vibration testing of end products,” comments Peter Barton, Senior Process Engineer at ACW. “In the past, where vibration testing was specified by customers, we would outsource to a subcontractor which was expensive and would naturally involve a delay to our service. By investing in our own equipment we’re now able to offer customers a much better service, which we have complete control of and can turnaround tests much more quickly. Ultimately, this benefits our customers through faster delivery lead times.”