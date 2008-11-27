East Kilbride to see more job losses

After Freescale announced the closure of its production unit in East Kilbride, Scotland, additional jobs at the R&D department seem to be in jeopardy.

Although the company always stated that no R&D jobs would be affected by the closure in the beginning of next year, a minimum of 27 R&D jobs could be lost, reports East Kilbride News. A consultation process is said to have begun Wednesday last week, which is likely to end in further redundancies. Redundancies are said to be initiated between February and September next year.