Sony continues investments in Turkey

The Japan based company announced in a press conference in Istanbul that it would continue to invest in Turkey. The company sees possibilities in the country.

Mohsen Noohi, the director general of Sony Eurasia, said to local media that Sony was able to increased its turnover in Turkey by 10-fold. "We aim to grow six-folds and have a 10% share in laptop market in Turkey by 2010," Mr Noohi was cited in these press reports.