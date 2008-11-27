Flextronics to consolidate German SBS activities

During this year’s electronica, evertiq was able to talk to Dr.-Ing. Uwe Schmidt-Streier, General Manager German Operations Flextronics SBS, about the German development of the company.

Flextronics is operating three different business activities in Germany – the SBS activity, Multek (Circuit Board Assembly) and Sidler Automotive (a special manufacturing for the automotive industry). The EMS-giant is currently consolidating its SBS activities into one German location. “Both SBS facilities – in Herrenberg and in Paderborn – have been evaluated and we decided to consolidate all activities in Paderborn,” says Dr Schmidt-Streier. “This is an ongoing activity, but the production in Herrenberg will stop by the end of the month. All customers will be transferred to other SBS sites. Such as the facilities in Paderborn and Althofen (Austria), which will take over certain areas of the production,” Dr Schmidt-Streier continued.



The other development in Germany affects Sidler Automotive and Multek. Sidler Automotive operates a facility in Tübingen, while Multek is based in Böblingen. “We have a rented building in Tübingen and we will consolidate all activities in Böblingen. This will have no affect on the number of employees. We have empty space in Böblingen and we move everything to this location. Böblingen is only 30 kilometres away, so people can commute,” Dr Schmidt-Streier continues.



However, Flextronics will not move customers to other sites, as is planned for the SBS site in Herrenberg. “We just want to cut the lease on the building and use our facilities the best,” says Mattias Lindhe, Vice President of Flextronics SBS Europe.