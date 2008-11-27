VOGT electronic transfers North American business to Sumida SECL

The Management Board of Germany based EMS-provider VOGT electronic decided to transfer all shares of its affiliated company in the US, VOGT North America, to Sumida SECL.

Sumida, a Japanese manufacturer of electronic components based in Tokyo, is the majority shareholder of VOGT electronic since 2006. After completion of this transaction the products of VOGT will be distributed by Sumida in North America. Sumida has many years of experience in the US market and has established a country wide sales organization. The access to the market offered by Sumida generates new chances for VOGT in customer acquisition. The deconsolidation of VOGT North America will have a positive impact on the financial results of the Group.in 2008.