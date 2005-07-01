VxI acquires Morven's PSU designs

VxI broadens it's product range and customers base by acquiring the intellectual-property rights of Morven Electronics' complete range of products.

The business of Morven's is closing due to the retirements of the founders Peter and Janice Newland. Peter will serve the company as a consultant, helping VxI with the design. The entire production will be transferred to VxI's 9500ft2 factory in Lincoln.



"This is an important development for VxI as it gives us a much broader range of standard products, increases our customer base and further strengthens our position in the battery-management sector of the market", said Grant Ashley, VxI's technical director to EE Times.