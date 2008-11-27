Connor Solutions achieves off-campus learning status

Connor Solutions, the second largest privately held EMS provider in the UK, has recently agreed a partnership with Sunderland University and Gateshead College to offer both a Foundation Degree in Operations Improvement and a BSc Degree in Operations Management on site at their facility in Houghton le Spring.

To achieve this Connor Solutions has been accredited as an off-campus learning centre by both institutions, with car manufacturing giant Nissan being the only other North East business with the same approval.



The company is sponsoring 12 staff through the Foundation Degree, which is a two year course that can be followed up with the two year BSc Degree upon successful completion. Both courses will assist Connor Solutions in continually improving skills sets of employees, deepening their understanding of manufacturing and operations management.



“Connor Solutions can now provide a dedicated training facility where a small group of employees can develop their skills under the guidance of tutors from both Gateshead College and Sunderland University. Learning on site at our facility provides the ideal environment for the students to grow their knowledge and put into practice what they have learned from the course. We are proud to be one of the first businesses in the North East to achieve such an accreditation,” said Connor Solutions’ Managing Director, Dermot Guerin.



The foundation degree covers topics such as lean principles, leadership of change, process and quality tools and techniques, project management, maintenance and improvement strategies. The BSc degree will allow successful foundation graduates to take a more strategic and broader perspective on the business, building on fundamental operations management principles and improvement strategies.



Dermot Guerin further commented, “I am personally proud to see the first group of employees take up this challenge and work towards their personal goals. The qualifications will give our staff an increased sense of achievement and pride in their work which can only be of benefit for Connor Solutions.”