Electronics Production | November 27, 2008
Connor Solutions achieves off-campus learning status
Connor Solutions, the second largest privately held EMS provider in the UK, has recently agreed a partnership with Sunderland University and Gateshead College to offer both a Foundation Degree in Operations Improvement and a BSc Degree in Operations Management on site at their facility in Houghton le Spring.
To achieve this Connor Solutions has been accredited as an off-campus learning centre by both institutions, with car manufacturing giant Nissan being the only other North East business with the same approval.
The company is sponsoring 12 staff through the Foundation Degree, which is a two year course that can be followed up with the two year BSc Degree upon successful completion. Both courses will assist Connor Solutions in continually improving skills sets of employees, deepening their understanding of manufacturing and operations management.
“Connor Solutions can now provide a dedicated training facility where a small group of employees can develop their skills under the guidance of tutors from both Gateshead College and Sunderland University. Learning on site at our facility provides the ideal environment for the students to grow their knowledge and put into practice what they have learned from the course. We are proud to be one of the first businesses in the North East to achieve such an accreditation,” said Connor Solutions’ Managing Director, Dermot Guerin.
The foundation degree covers topics such as lean principles, leadership of change, process and quality tools and techniques, project management, maintenance and improvement strategies. The BSc degree will allow successful foundation graduates to take a more strategic and broader perspective on the business, building on fundamental operations management principles and improvement strategies.
Dermot Guerin further commented, “I am personally proud to see the first group of employees take up this challenge and work towards their personal goals. The qualifications will give our staff an increased sense of achievement and pride in their work which can only be of benefit for Connor Solutions.”
The company is sponsoring 12 staff through the Foundation Degree, which is a two year course that can be followed up with the two year BSc Degree upon successful completion. Both courses will assist Connor Solutions in continually improving skills sets of employees, deepening their understanding of manufacturing and operations management.
“Connor Solutions can now provide a dedicated training facility where a small group of employees can develop their skills under the guidance of tutors from both Gateshead College and Sunderland University. Learning on site at our facility provides the ideal environment for the students to grow their knowledge and put into practice what they have learned from the course. We are proud to be one of the first businesses in the North East to achieve such an accreditation,” said Connor Solutions’ Managing Director, Dermot Guerin.
The foundation degree covers topics such as lean principles, leadership of change, process and quality tools and techniques, project management, maintenance and improvement strategies. The BSc degree will allow successful foundation graduates to take a more strategic and broader perspective on the business, building on fundamental operations management principles and improvement strategies.
Dermot Guerin further commented, “I am personally proud to see the first group of employees take up this challenge and work towards their personal goals. The qualifications will give our staff an increased sense of achievement and pride in their work which can only be of benefit for Connor Solutions.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments