Connor Solutions invests £2 million in new machinery

As a reflection of confidence in their future growth, Connor Solutions the UK’s second largest privately owned Contract Electronics Manufacturer has announced a £2M investment that includes the replacement of all SMT production lines and the enhancement of their existing through-hole technology.

The majority of capital invested includes the full replacement of Connor Solutions’ existing SMT equipment with three new Fuji NXT surface mount production lines - the latest offering from one of the world leaders in electronics manufacturing equipment.



Interchangeable placement heads allow each machine module to function as either a high speed chip mounter or a multi-function placement machine, with the capacity to achieve 150,000 placements per hour. Complete interchangeability is achievable in minutes allowing Connor Solutions to consistently meet the demands of modern production environments. Rapid reconfigurability enables real-time production demands to be met and set-up errors eliminated, as the ID function ensures that components are delivered where they are needed on the board.



There has also been a significant investment in the company’s through-hole capability with the addition of a Universal Rad 8 to complement its current Rad 5 - more than doubling capacity for radial insertion. Connor Solutions are also one of the very few EMS providers to have full axial and DIP capability.



Richard Whitehead, Business Development Director at Connor Solutions said: “We are pleased to have our new SMT and through-hole equipment fully operational. Our customer-focused ethos drives us to continually provide our clients with better solutions and we believe that this investment will do just that.”



He added: “This new equipment is key to our growth and dedication to operating a modern EMS plant aligned to today’s market, which means that we can always stay at the forefront of contract electronics manufacturing. Our customers have found that other CEM’s don’t offer Connor Solutions’ range of services, which is where we demonstrate the flexibility demanded in the current climate.”