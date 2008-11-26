Electronics Production | November 26, 2008
Connor Solutions invests £2 million in new machinery
As a reflection of confidence in their future growth, Connor Solutions the UK’s second largest privately owned Contract Electronics Manufacturer has announced a £2M investment that includes the replacement of all SMT production lines and the enhancement of their existing through-hole technology.
The majority of capital invested includes the full replacement of Connor Solutions’ existing SMT equipment with three new Fuji NXT surface mount production lines - the latest offering from one of the world leaders in electronics manufacturing equipment.
Interchangeable placement heads allow each machine module to function as either a high speed chip mounter or a multi-function placement machine, with the capacity to achieve 150,000 placements per hour. Complete interchangeability is achievable in minutes allowing Connor Solutions to consistently meet the demands of modern production environments. Rapid reconfigurability enables real-time production demands to be met and set-up errors eliminated, as the ID function ensures that components are delivered where they are needed on the board.
There has also been a significant investment in the company’s through-hole capability with the addition of a Universal Rad 8 to complement its current Rad 5 - more than doubling capacity for radial insertion. Connor Solutions are also one of the very few EMS providers to have full axial and DIP capability.
Richard Whitehead, Business Development Director at Connor Solutions said: “We are pleased to have our new SMT and through-hole equipment fully operational. Our customer-focused ethos drives us to continually provide our clients with better solutions and we believe that this investment will do just that.”
He added: “This new equipment is key to our growth and dedication to operating a modern EMS plant aligned to today’s market, which means that we can always stay at the forefront of contract electronics manufacturing. Our customers have found that other CEM’s don’t offer Connor Solutions’ range of services, which is where we demonstrate the flexibility demanded in the current climate.”
Interchangeable placement heads allow each machine module to function as either a high speed chip mounter or a multi-function placement machine, with the capacity to achieve 150,000 placements per hour. Complete interchangeability is achievable in minutes allowing Connor Solutions to consistently meet the demands of modern production environments. Rapid reconfigurability enables real-time production demands to be met and set-up errors eliminated, as the ID function ensures that components are delivered where they are needed on the board.
There has also been a significant investment in the company’s through-hole capability with the addition of a Universal Rad 8 to complement its current Rad 5 - more than doubling capacity for radial insertion. Connor Solutions are also one of the very few EMS providers to have full axial and DIP capability.
Richard Whitehead, Business Development Director at Connor Solutions said: “We are pleased to have our new SMT and through-hole equipment fully operational. Our customer-focused ethos drives us to continually provide our clients with better solutions and we believe that this investment will do just that.”
He added: “This new equipment is key to our growth and dedication to operating a modern EMS plant aligned to today’s market, which means that we can always stay at the forefront of contract electronics manufacturing. Our customers have found that other CEM’s don’t offer Connor Solutions’ range of services, which is where we demonstrate the flexibility demanded in the current climate.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments