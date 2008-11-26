Satmatic Oy to expand production space

The management of Satmatic Oy, a Finnish subsidiary of Harju Elekter, decided to expand the production space of the plant in relation to the increasing number of orders and production volumes.

On 17th of November, a contract was signed with the Ulvila city government and its operator company Kiinteistö Oy Ulvilan Sammontie 9 for increasing the production space by almost 2000 m2. Satmatic Oy is currently renting 2200 m2 of production space from the Kiinteistö. After the completion of the annex, the plant will have a total of 4125 m2 of production space.



The construction of the production space is managed by Kiinteistö, who will organise and conduct a public procurement. The estimated cost of the investment is MEUR 2.8 and the funding is ensured by the Ulvila city government. It is planned to deliver the new production space to Satmatic Oy on 1st of September 2009.