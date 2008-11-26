Czech green card amendment to affect Foxconn CZ workers too

The Czech Republic is to issue green cards to guest workers from non-EU countries from January 2009. This comes after 13 TB infected workers at Foxconn in Pardubice were admitted to hospital. (evertiq reported) The total numer of infected guest workers increased to 153 in 2008.

Guest workers from non-EU countries are to undergo strict medical checks before they can work in the Czech Republic. A draft amendment to the recently approved green card programme is to reduce the increasing risk of foreigners spreading tuberculosis, hepatitis, AIDS, syphilis, whooping cough and other dangerous infections, reports the Daily Prague Monitor.



One of the facilities that were affected by a number of TB cases was Foxconn’s facility in Pardubice. The company had to report 13 incidents of TB this summer, mainly among workers from Mongolia and Vietnam.



What will happen to workers in the Czech Republic that have been diagnosed with one of the listed diseases is unclear. The spokeswomen for the Czech immigration police Kateřina Rendlová says that – even though deportation was discussed in the talks – existing Czech laws do not recognise a disease as a reason for deportation, the report concludes.