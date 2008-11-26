Outlook for European connector market scaled back

The outlook for the European connector market changed markedly at the beginning of 4Q as the financial crisis, which began over 12 months earlier intensified, and pushed the majority of the Europe into recession. The once positive forecasts for the final quarter of 2008 have been scaled back and 2009 will now see the connector market decline across Europe.

How far the market will fall is still unclear. Certainly the connector market will benefit from the diverse number of industries it serves however with consumer confidence weakening and vehicle production in free fall, demand will slow significantly in the first half of 2009 and, based on the latest indicators, will remain weak in the final two quarters of the year. An expected recovery in 2010 will gain momentum in the period to 2012 when the European connector market, according to the latest figures from Reed Electronics Research, is forecast to reach €7.4 billion, up from €6.6 billion in 2007.Despite the recent volatility the underlying trends driving the connector industry remain the same with Central and Eastern Europe expected to continue to increase its share of the market throughout the period to 2012. Between 2007 and 2012 compound annual growth in the CEE connector market will average 6.4% per year with the overall market increasing from €1,059 million to €1,447 million. This compares to average growth of only 1.4% per year for Western Europe.