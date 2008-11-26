Stoneridge may lay off 50 in Sweden

Stoneridge electronics has notified 50 of its employees of its facility in Örebro, Sweden about possible lay offs.

The company manufactures control and information electronics for lorries - among other products - and supplies its products to companies such as Volvo and Scania. The company now has notified 50 of its 190 staff at the facility in Örebro, Sweden about possible lay offs. According to Martin Malmvik, CEO of Stoneridge electronics, was the notification not wholly unexpected. Reasons for the layoffs are seen in the deteriorating economic situation in the lorry market.