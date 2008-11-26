Kontron with €40 million design win from the medical area

Kontron has been awarded a further significant design win of over €40 million by a company in the medical technology application area. Details about which company is involved have not been disclosed.

A corresponding master agreement has now been signed, whereby Kontron will supply this company with a fully integrated solution based on standard Kontron platforms. Sales potential will be in excess of €10 million per year from 2010/2011. This new design win underscores the trend towards outsourcing, which is advancing also in connection with the difficult market environments.