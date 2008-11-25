Changhong to produce TVs for Tesla in the Czech Republic

The Chinese company Changhong will assembly TVs for Tesla in a facility in the Czech Republic.

The production of the Tesla televisions is coming back to the Czech Republic after ten years. The new plasma and LCD TVs will be produced in a Changhong facility in Bohemia, Czech Republic. The firm will handle all distribution and sales of the TV sets too, said praguemonitor. The production of Tesla televisions in the Czech Republic will gradually replace Tesla's production in Turkey.