Production in Elcoteq's Salo unit will cease by March 2009

The personnel negotiations in Elcoteq SE's unit in Salo have been concluded. As a result of these negotiations the company has decided to close the entire production in the unit working for Elcoteq's Personal Communications Business Area.

This decision affects all the people working in the unit. Altogether 36 people will be made redundant on financial and production grounds. The production in the Salo unit will cease by the end of March 2009. The termination of the employments will happen gradually according to closing timetable of production starting on Wednesday November 26, 2008.



Personnel of the PDS (Product Development Services) in Salo was not affected. The closure of the Salo unit is connected to the changes in the product portfolio of Elcoteq's Personal Communications Business Area. After the closure, Elcoteq has approximately 200 employees in Finland. The number of personnel worldwide is roughly 21,400.